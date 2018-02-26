Total Health Chiropractic offers a non-surgical, non-invasive option for neck and back pain

Posted 11:14 AM, February 26, 2018, by

If everyday tasks have become a burden due to chronic neck or back pain, you'll want to hear how Dr. Miller, the official chiropractor for Grand Rapids Griffins at Total Health Chiropractic, has helped so many with his non-invasive, non-surgical treatment called DRX9000C.

Many times people come to him after being told surgery, medication or injections are their only option. Some of the conditions people are suffering from include:

  • Herniated & Bulging Discs
  • Spinal Stenosis
  • Degenerative Disc Disease
  • Sciatica
  • Pinched nerves
  • Shooting pain in Arms/Legs
  • Difficulty standing/walking
  • Failed neck or back surgery

The DRX9000C uses special technology for spinal decompression to focus on the problem areas. Watch to see Dr. Miller explain how it works and see for yourself with a demonstration.

Take advantage of a New Patient Special which includes:

  • $49 consultation and examination with Dr. Miller
  • Limited to first 7 callers
  • 616.828.0861

