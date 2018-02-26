Worker dies in suburban Detroit trench collapse

STERLING HEIGHS, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has died after being buried in a trench collapse in suburban Detroit.

Sterling Heights Police say workers were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building.

Fire Chief Chris Martin says the trench didn’t appear to be properly shored up.

Martin said the trench was about 18 feet long and 4 feet wide at the top. Its depth was unclear.

The man’s name was not immediately released.

Local authorities and officials from the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating.

