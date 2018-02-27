City parking lot closures coming ahead of Studio Park construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Parking in downtown Grand Rapids will be going through some changes in coming weeks, due to the construction of the new Studio Park project.

The development in bringing a movie theater, housing, office and retail space to the area to the immediate south of the Van Andel Arena. The groundbreaking for the project is expected in either April or May.

The City of Grand Rapids says that the Area 4 parking lot will close on March 7 and Area 5 will close in mid-April. The city says that they began transitioning monthly permit holders from Areas 4 and 5 to other parking areas over the past couple of years. They say that process is almost done.

Roads around the project are already being adjusted. Northbound and southbound US-131 business routes between Cherry and Oakes streets have been removed. Ottawa is being extended between Cherry and Oakes and a traffic signal is being installed at Ionia Avenue and Cherry Street.

The city says there are more than 9,000 parking spaces in or near the Arena South district in public and private lots that are available. They suggest using the Grand Rapids Downtown Parking and Mobility Guide online and for those with smartphones, use the MyStop Mobile, GR Park and Parkmobile apps.

The Studio Park project will include 900 parking spaces, which will replace the 595 spots in Areas 4 and 5. 300 spaces will be available for public parking. Road construction is expected to end before ArtPrize in September.