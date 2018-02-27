× Dairy processor building plant in Greenville; 33 new jobs

GREENVILLE, Mich. – A Wisconsin-based, dairy processing cooperative will be building a new processing campus in Montcalm County.

Foremost Farms will be creating 33 jobs with a 55,000 square foot plant that will condense 3.2 million pounds of raw milk each day when it is complete. The plant will be on a 96-acre site in the Greenville Industrial Park in Greenville.

The announcement was made by The Right Place, Inc., along with the City of Greenville, the Montcalm Economic Alliance, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and others on Tuesday. The plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2018.

Foremost Farms is based in Baraboo, Wisconsin and is a farmer-owned milk processing and marketing cooperative with about 1,400 dairy farm members and an annual sales of $1.5 billion, according to a press release from The Right Place, Inc. It is the nation’s eight largest cooperative and is in the top 30 in annual sales of the top U.S. dairy processors.

The company bought the 96-acre piece of land from the City of Greenville for $1.1 million in November.