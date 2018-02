Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Forest Hills Central scored the final 8 points of the game Tuesday night to beat Grand Haven 60-54 and claim its 17th straight win.

Senior Tyler George led the Rangers (17-2) with 15 points and committed to Hope College after the game.

Kellum Bridgeforth led the Buccaneers (13-7) with 22 points.