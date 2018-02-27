Free IHOP pancakes for National Pancake Day

Posted 5:34 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:35AM, February 27, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In honor of National Pancake Day, IHOP is offering free stacks of flapjacks on Tuesday to support a good cause.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 27, participating IHOP restaurants are giving away free short stacks of buttermilk pancakes.

In return, the restaurant chain is asking customers to make a donation to help children battling critical illnesses. IHOP’s goal is to raise $5 million for local children’s hospitals and health organizations.

IHOP has raised more than $30 million for charity since it started IHOP National Pancake Day in 2006.

To find a local IHOP restaurant near you click here or to donate online, visit: www.ihoppancakeday.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s