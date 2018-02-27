× Kent County Animal Shelter closed due to dog with rare illness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Animal Shelter has been closed to the public after a dog housed at the shelter showed signs of a rare illness.

The dog showed signs of Leptospirosis, according to the Kent County Health Department, and the shelter is being disinfected. The department says that Leptospirosis is rare, but can spread to other dogs if not handled properly.

The health department says that the disease is controllable with antibiotics and through sanitation and limiting exposure to other animals. It is rarely transmitted to people.

The dog that showed signs of the disease was isolated last week as a precaution. Officials say it showed signs of the disease before it arrived at the Kent County Animal Shelter. The dog is recovering.

Anyone with questions regarding adoptions, stray animals or other services of the shelter can still call 616-632-7300.

The video below was provided by the Kent County Health Department. FOX 17 was not allowed inside the facility.