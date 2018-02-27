Kushner’s security clearance downgraded per Kelly policy

Posted 6:04 PM, February 27, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — The security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has been downgraded. That’s according to two people informed of the decision.

Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” level for more than a year. Now, a White House official and a person familiar with the decision say he is only authorized to access information at the lower “secret” level. Neither source was authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation’s deepest secrets if they hadn’t received permanent clearances by last Friday. A White House official confirms that Kelly’s order has been implemented.

