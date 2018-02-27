Learn canning fundamentals from The Canning Diva at MI Home and Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Michigan Home and Garden Show is coming to DeVos Place March 1-4, and is not only a great place to find items to spruce up the home, but a great way to learn how to use the items they grow in their garden.

Diane Deveraux, also known as The Canning Diva, will be holding demonstrations that will educate others on how to do just that all weekend long at the Home and Garden Show.

Here's when guests can catch one of The Canning Diva's demonstrations:

Thursday, March 1