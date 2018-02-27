Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. As crazy as it sounds, a muskrat showed up in the window of a downtown Grand Rapids law firm; the exact same spot a fish surprised everyone during the floods of 2013.

It happened at the Oldtown Riverfront building. After the 2013 flood, the building had the image of the fish etched into it, and the muskrat was seen just below that etching.

The building has flood-proof windows, so the businesses inside are still open despite the high water. The Grand River and others in West Michigan already crested, so now it's just a waiting game for the waters to recede.

2. A mom who's a sailor stationed in Japan, came home to West Michigan and surprised her daughter.

It was actually a birthday surprise for Natalie Paulson, and the school was in on it too. The staff at Natalie's elementary school in Montague snuck Kate Mussman in for the surprise; she's had this surprise planned since she was deployed.

She also said that she's already missed a couple of Natalie's birthdays, making this surprise even more special.

Kate will be home for a few days, and will leave Friday morning to return to her post.

3. It's National Pancake Day! To celebrate, the International House of Pancakes are offering up free short stacks.

People can get one free short stack of their original Buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant also asks that guests leave a donation to help children battle critical illnesses.

IHOP began celebrating the holiday back in 2006, and has raised close to $30 million for charities ever since.

Those interested can visit IHOP.com for more information on participating locations and charities.

4. Sam's Club now has a new Instacart option, which has same-day home delivery, however it isn't available in Michigan yet.

It will be available in Austin, Dallas, and St. Louis, where customers can place orders on items such as fresh produce and even small appliances.

Shoppers can take advantage of this new partnership all without a Sam's Club Membership. The warehouse chain is looking to compete with Amazon, who recently partnered with Uber and Google to expand its own delivery service.

5. Nokia's Banana Phone featured in "The Matrix" is back! HMD Global unveiling the new version over the weekend.

The curved phone first released in 1996 will now be offered in banana yellow and black and will sell for $97. The device comes equipped with 4G technology and will come loaded with a new version of the game "Snake."

The phone will reportedly be available this May.