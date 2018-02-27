× MSU faculty asks for Board of Trustees resignations

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Faculty Senate at Michigan State University is asking for the school’s Board of Trustees to resign.

The senate’s leadership sent a letter to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday. The request for the resignation is in response to the school’s handling of the Larry Nassar investigation and the Board’s replacement of President Lou Anna Simon, who resigned in response to the scandal. The Faculty Senate has disputed the Board’s appointment of former governor John Engler as Interim President of MSU.

The faculty of MSU voted “no confidence” in the Board on February 3 and the Faculty Senate voted on February 13 a “no confidence” vote (61 of 65 votes). The Faculty Senate met on February 20 and 85% of them voted in favor of asking the Board to resign.

The Board is elected by voters in the State of Michigan. The faculty’s requests are non-binding.