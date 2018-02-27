New playground in Zeeland targeted by vandals

Posted 5:00 AM, February 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:05AM, February 27, 2018

ZEELAND, Mich. — Police are asking for your help with any tips leading them to the suspect or suspects accused of vandalizing an area park.

Zeeland Police say someone used spray paint to cover a portion of the playground at Huizegna Park, 350 Royal Park Drive, with the words “Timber Town 4 Ever”, the name of the old wooden playground which was removed in September of last year.

The old playground was replaced at the park and new play area was expected to open in the spring of this year.

If you know anything, call police 616-772-9125 or Silent Observer 800-249-0911.

 

 

