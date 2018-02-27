Photos: Lawn equipment stolen from Allegan Co.

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Allegan County Sheriff is asking for help in finding some stolen lawn care equipment.

The suspect or suspects apparently took the equipment from MnS Lawn Care early Monday morning. A surveillance photo shows the suspected truck involved. It is described as a mid-to-late 1990s Chevy pickup truck, dark blue, with an extended cab with a tonneau cover. There is a University of Michigan sticker in the back window behind the driver.

Anyone with information should call the Allegan County Sheriff at 269-673-0500 ext. 4286 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.