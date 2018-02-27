River flooding may hang around for a while

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Although area rivers are falling below flood stage in parts of West Michigan, flood season is just beginning in the area. April and May are typically wetter than February, and it was April 2013 when the Grand River reached its highest level on record.

"Yeah, climatologically April and May are some of the wetter months we have throughout the year," said Brandon Hoving, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids. "And if you look at some of the historical floods across West Michigan, a lot of those have happened in April and May."

Even as soon as Thursday, most of the FOX 17 viewing area will be dealing with rain, snow, or a combination of both.

"We're looking at the system coming in here over the next couple of days -- possibly rain and snow coming in," said Hoving. "Some of that precipitation coming in might be enough to bring some rivers back up a few feet. So we're going to be watching the Grand and the Kalamazoo rivers especially."