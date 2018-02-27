× Sixth Street and Canal Street parks reopen as flood waters recede

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The flood waters are receding slowly and some Grand Rapids parks and roads have now reopened.

The city announced Tuesday that Sixth Street and Canal Street parks have reopened, and the Sixth Street Bridge is now also open to traffic.

Ah-Nab-Awen, Fish Ladder and Riverside parks are all still closed due to flooding. Market Avenue SW between Godfrey and I-196 is still closed, as is Frontage Avenue SW at Market.

Parks and roads will reopen as conditions allow.