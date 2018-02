Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich -- Sam Johnson scored 12 points to lead Spring Lake (16-4) to a 43-24 win over Muskegon Heights (9-11) in the regular seasong finale for both teams.

The Lakers will host a class B district and open with Orchard View (8-11) on Monday night.

The Tigers will be at Muskegon Catholic Central in class D and play West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science on Wednesday.