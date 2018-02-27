There’s still time to register for these Laughfest family events!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In just over a week, Laughfest 2018 will be getting underway and there's so much more to the fundraising funny-fest than top tier comedians, there's events where people can get up and active too!

The first event is the Funderwear Run, a 5k race where people wear their finest and funniest underwear over their running clothes. The race will start at the Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids on March 11 at 2 p.m. Registration cost $30 and can be done online.

There's also the Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge to wrap up Laughfest on March 18. In a similar style to The Amazing Race and Minute To Win It, teams of two to four people will race across downtown Grand Rapids to engage in exciting timed challenges for a chance to win awards and prizes. This event will start at 1 p.m. at The B.O.B. with an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

All the money raised in these events will go to Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Laughfest is happening March 8-18. To register for these events and more, visit laughfestgr.org.