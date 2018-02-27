Vicksburg students walk-out for school safety

VICKSBURG, Mich. – Dozens of students walked out of school in Vicksburg Tuesday to raise awareness regarding school safety.

The walk-out was in response to the shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14 that killed 17 people and recent threats made by a Vicksburg High School student. That student is now in custody.

Students walked out at about 9:50 a.m. and returned to class at 10:30 a.m. The school staff supported the walk-out.

Many more schools are planning to take part in a national Walk Out on March 14, the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting.