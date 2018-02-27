Vicksburg students walk-out for school safety

Posted 2:04 PM, February 27, 2018, by

VICKSBURG, Mich. – Dozens of students walked out of school in Vicksburg Tuesday to raise awareness regarding school safety.

The walk-out was in response to the shooting in Parkland, Florida on February 14 that killed 17 people and recent threats made by a Vicksburg High School student.  That student is now in custody.

Students walked out at about 9:50 a.m. and returned to class at 10:30 a.m.  The school staff supported the walk-out.

Many more schools are planning to take part in a national Walk Out on March 14, the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s