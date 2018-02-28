× Battle Creek mom pleads guilty to child abuse

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A mother in Battle Creek accused of abusing her 4-year-old son has pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

Megan Schug is accused of beating her son with autism and allegedly locking him in a closet for days. He was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital in March of 2017.

Police say the boy lost several toes because he was left tied up, and he is still in rehab today.

His mother’s boyfriend, Isaac Miller, is also charged with child abuse and will go to trial next month.

Schug is expected to be sentenced in April.