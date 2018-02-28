GRPS responds to call for changes to special education program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There were dueling press conferences in Grand Rapids Wednesday as the Grand Rapids Public Schools responded to the Michigan Education Association's call for the district's Special Education Director to step down.

A report was released showing health and safety violations in the GRPS Special Education Program and 1,200 people signed a petition to have Laura Lemore to step down by Tuesday. The petition had been submitted to the Board of Education.

Wednesday, Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal responded to the petition, calling it a "smear campaign." She says some of the concerns were brought up years ago and they have been addressed.

Some of the reported violations including short staffing in the department, poor communication and building infrastructure.