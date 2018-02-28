Hudsonville Ice Cream brings back Creamery Blend Vanilla flavor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hudsonville Ice Cream has made dozens of delicious flavors since they founded their business in 1926. Now they're bringing back one of their original flavors, Creamery Blend Vanilla.

Creamery Blend Vanilla is made using the recipe originally used for their ice cream in the 1940's, and hasn't been for sale in over a decade.

The return of the flavor also celebrates the introduction of their new container design. Each container will now have a uniquely colored lid corresponding to each different flavor of ice cream. The updated container also has new safety measures, by using a new foil seal that serves as an extra layer of protection for the ice cream.

The new containers and flavor will be sold everywhere Hudsonville Ice Cream is sold by April.

To learn more, visit hudsonvilleicecream.com.