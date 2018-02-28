Kent Co. Sheriff: Suspect shown in social media posts is in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A larceny suspect captured on surveillance video and featured on neighborhood watch groups on social media has been taken into custody.

The photo started showing up Tuesday night on a watch group for Ada.

The Kent County Sheriff says that the suspect was identified as Taylor Kemp and he was taken into custody. He was out on bond and awaiting trial for Home Invasion when the picture was taken, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The department is considering Kemp as a person-of-interest in other larceny complaints.

We'll have more details on FOX 17 News at 4:00 p.m.