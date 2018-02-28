Kent Co. Sheriff: Suspect shown in social media posts is in custody

Posted 2:20 PM, February 28, 2018, by , Updated at 02:34PM, February 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A larceny suspect captured on surveillance video and featured on neighborhood watch groups on social media has been taken into custody.

The photo started showing up Tuesday night on a watch group for Ada.

The Kent County Sheriff says that the suspect was identified as Taylor Kemp and he was taken into custody.  He was out on bond and awaiting trial for Home Invasion when the picture was taken, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The department is considering Kemp as a person-of-interest in other larceny complaints.

We'll have more details on FOX 17 News at 4:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Mac Woods

    So this Millennial kid’s laziness is SO epic, he can’t even properly disguise himself prior to his crimes? Genuinely epic. “Ahhh this hoody will do just fine. No one will ever recognize my completely exposed face.”

    Reply