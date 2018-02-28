× Market Avenue ramps to reopen; Grand River remains closed for recreational use

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A major Grand Rapids interchange is reopening Wednesday morning after being closed several days due to flooding.

The ramps to and from I-196 at Market Avenue were expected to open at about 10:00 a.m., according to the City of Grand Rapids. One lane of traffic in each direction on Market Avenue between Godfrey and I-196 will also reopen.

The area has been closed since last week, when flood waters from the Grand River rose.

The Grand River in the city boundaries remains closed to recreational use, including fishing and watercraft. The city says that people violating the order are subject to arrest and fines. The city also says that since the Kent County Health Department has issued a no-contact advisory with the river for safety reasons, people shouldn’t be out on the river anyway.