Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 28

1. More jobs and a multi-million dollar facility are coming to Montcalm County.

Along with the City of Greenville, Montcalm County, and state officials announced that a Wisconsin-based farm plans to build a new facility in the Greenville Industrial Park.

Foremost Farms plans to spend almost $58 million to build a milk condensing facility, the plan is to break ground in the coming weeks, and finish construction before the end of the year.

The new facility is also expected to create 33 new jobs.

2. A taste of home is heading to those serving overseas thanks to Girl Scout Troop 4831 in Grand Haven by sending them cookies.

Boxes of Girl Scout cookies were loaded up at the American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven on Tuesday night, before they make their way to active duty military members aboard the U.S.S. Alabama. It's all part of the Girl Scout's Hometown Heroes Project, donating any unsold boxes of cookies instead of returning them.

The American Legion is also donating 200 boxes on their own dime.

The Girl Scouts involved also decorated cards and folded flags with a prayer to go along with the treats.

3. With a new construction project set to break ground in downtown Grand Rapids this spring, there will be a lot of changes to the city's parking situation.

The Studio C Park Development will include a movie theater and a hotel at the corner of Cherry and Ionia. Construction equipment will move into the parking lots behind Van Andel Arena, known as Areas 4 and 5, which will shut down in March and April.

During that time city officials encourage people to use their parking app to see which spaces are available, and for how much.

Construction is expected to last 18 months, but once it's finished there will be 900 new parking spaces.

4. Whiskey isn't just a man's drink, plenty of women like it too. Now Johnnie Walker, one of the world's most popular scotch brands, is giving a nod to women's impact on the whiskey industry with their first-ever female version of the iconic logo.

The new logo, "Jane Walker," is introduced just in time for Women's History Month, and will appear on limited-edition bottles of the brand's black label blend in March.

For every bottle sold, the brand will donate $1 to several organizations championing women's causes.

5. McDonald's famed Happy Meal will now include Disney toys, following the fast food's partnership with the Walk Disney Company.

The cross-promotion is expected to begin in June with the introduction of toys from the upcoming film, "Incredibles 2." Both companies didn't reveal the exact length of the agreement, only stating it will last "multiple years."

As part of the deal, McDonald's has also agreed to meet with nutrition guidelines set by Disney, which focuses on limiting calories, salt, and sugar while including more fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in its meals.