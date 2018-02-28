Police search for suspect in armed robbery

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the person who robbed a gas station Tuesday night.

The robbery happened about 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon gas station in the 2800 block of Niles Avenue. Police say the suspect went into the store with a black ski mask and a black pistol. He ordered the clerk to give him money and then ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information should call the St. Joseph Dept. of Public Safety at 269-985-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP. You can also message the police on Facebook through the video below.