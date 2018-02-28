Smart Shopper: Bargains around West Michigan

From shopping to sipping, there are some fun deals to always be found around West Michigan.

Free Pretzel Party: Saturday, March 3, from 10am-2pm come celebrate Auntie Anne’s 30th anniversary at Woodland Mall in Kentwood or Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek and receive one free original or cinnamon pretzel. As an added bonus, those who participate will get buy-one-get-one free coupon to use through March 31 while supplies last.

Free Beer Tasting: Saturday, March 3, from 3pm-5pm stop by Craft Beer Cellar, 404 Ionia Ave SW, for a free beer tasting by Big Lakes Brewing.

Ionia Expo 2018: Saturday, March 3, from 9am-3pm more than 100 vendors ranging from health care and home improvement to home based businesses and beyond will be at Ionia High School. There will be children’s activities, local school mascots and an entertainment stage.

Swing Into Spring Sale, 66 Unique Antiques: Saturday, March 3, from 9am-4pm enjoy discounts store wide at 66 Unique Antiques, 220 N. Main St, Nashville, Mi.

Mom to Mom Sale: Saturday, March 3, from 9am-1pm at Reeths Puffer Middles School, 1911 W. Giles Rd, Muskegon. Find major discounts on clothing, toys, books, accessories, bedding, maternity clothing and more.

Cabin Fever Sale: Saturday, March 3, from 9 am-5:30 and Sunday, March 4. from 11am-4pm head to Kaleidoscope of Times, 6507 Greenville Rd. for one of their biggest sales on vintage, antique and other items. Vendors are offering 10 to 70 percent off! Enjoy snacks and door prizes.

Salvation Army March Mega Sale: Saturday, March 3, from 9am-8pm Salvation Army Family Stores of West Michigan will be offering 50 percent off all clothing at all 8 of those locations. Those locations are: Holland, Plainwell, Portage, Battle Creek, Kentwood, and at the Alpine, Division and Plainfield Grand Rapids locations.

Spring Used Book Sale: March 5-7 starting at 8 am, Clark Retirement Community, 1551 Franklin St SE, Grand Rapids, will hold a huge used book sale. On the last day, get a whole bag of books for $3. The first two days the sale is open until 7pm, but closes at 3pm on the final day.

