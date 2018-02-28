Smartphone deals are going away
-
Snyder wants higher landfill fee to fund cleanup programs
-
Do you text and drive? Your car insurance may go up
-
Portage couple giving away their car
-
Fitness & diet apps to help you slim down for 2018
-
Letter from 27-year-old on her deathbed will change your view of life
-
-
Is Facebook listening in on your conversations?
-
Dow plunges 1,033 points and sinks into correction
-
Peter Popoff: Miracles or manipulation?
-
Gov. Snyder gives his final State of the State speech
-
More companies potentially responsible for water contamination in Kent County
-
-
Verizon will stream NFL games on any network next year
-
GOP to fight Pennsylvania district map
-
Former boyfriend of Ana Carrillo sentenced to minimum of 40 years for murder