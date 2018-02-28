× Suspect flees deputy, crashes stolen vehicle

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 25, is in custody after fleeing from an Ottawa County Deputy who stopped him for vehicle equipment violations on Chicago Drive near Main Street in Georgetown Township.

The deputy reported the suspect, an Ohio resident, stopped initially before taking off. The deputy pursued to vehicle for about 30 seconds before the suspect lost control of his vehicle, left the road way, clipping a building, sign and a flower bed.

The suspect was transported to the hospital for treatment before being lodged at the Ottawa County Jail.

The name of the suspect is being withheld pending his arraignment.

The 25-year-old is facing charges for fleeing and eluding, operating while under the influence and possession of a stolen vehicle.