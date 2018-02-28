Three CMU fraternities, sororities suspended

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Three Greek organizations at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant have been suspended.
Phi Kappa Tau, Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Lambda Gamma were all suspended for failure to comply with the university’s polices, rick management violations, hazing and/or alcohol and drug abuse.
This suspension comes just months after colleges and universities across the country began investigating their Greek organizations including the University of Florida’s decision to suspend all 55 fraternities and sororities on their campus following the death of student.
These suspended CMU sororities and fraternities are now under investigation and it unclear how long the suspension will last.
1 Comment
Joe Canuski
BWAHAHAHAHAHA…so much for HIGHER education…these idiots are going to be running the world in 20 years!! Your tuition paying parents must be soooooooooo proud!! When Nixon dissolved the Selective Service(DRAFT) in 1973, I told my Drill Sargent that our current society would cease to exist in 50 years…5 years to go for my prediction, but it appears these moronic snowflakes are ahead of schedule!!!! Our society has been totally pussified by the Federal Government and the Public School System, not to mention the Commie Colleges!! And now they want our guns?? BWAHAHAHAHAHAH…MOLON LABE, BITCHES!!!