Three CMU fraternities, sororities suspended

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. — Three Greek organizations at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant have been suspended.

Phi Kappa Tau, Pi Kappa Phi and Sigma Lambda Gamma were all suspended for failure to comply with the university’s polices, rick management violations, hazing and/or alcohol and drug abuse.

This suspension comes just months after colleges and universities across the country began investigating their Greek organizations including the University of Florida’s decision to suspend all 55 fraternities and sororities on their campus following the death of student.

These suspended CMU sororities and fraternities are now under investigation and it unclear how long the suspension will last.