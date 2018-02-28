West Michigan Whitecaps release fan favorite food nominations

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps kick off their season on April 5 with a home opener against South Bend but before the gates open the organization is asking for help choosing their fan food item.
Fans are able to vote for their favorite item until March 9 at 4 p.m.
The food items on the ballet are:
- Deep Fried Beer
- Gator-Tators
- Grub Glove
- Heater with some Meater
- Hey Pita, Pita, Pita!
- Johnny Brunch
- Koolickles Pickles
- Mochi Ice Cream
- Mt. Wing-suvius, the Wing-Ring Volcano
- The Fry Cobb