Police: Armed robbery suspect arrested after pistol-whipping employee

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say an employee at Mark’s Photo & Video was pistol-whipped late Wednesday afternoon during a robbery.

The store is located at 3822 S. Division Ave. SE. The incident occurred around 5 p.m.

The suspect was arrested in the area of Buchanan Avenue and Coolidge Street at about 5:25 p.m., police said in a release.

“He was spotted a few different times.” Lt. Tim Pols told FOX 17. “And, ultimately, (police) perimeter units were able to locate and capture him.”

Police weren’t immediately certain which items were stolen during the holdup at the photo shop.

Lt. Pols says the bandit used a semi-automatic handgun to hit an employee. The employee was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect will be identified when he is arraigned.