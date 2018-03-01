Beautiful, low-maintenance plants can be found at Home & Garden Show

Posted 11:24 AM, March 1, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, March 1, 2018

Are you the kind of person that struggles to keep a plant alive for more than a couple weeks? Find award-winning plants that aren't only beautiful, but are much easier to maintain at the Michigan Home and Garden Show.

Heidi Grasman, owner of Garden Crossings Garden Center in Zeeland, talks about the Proven Winners Plants of the Year for 2018, as well as some new plant varieties that will be available for the first time to gardeners this year.

The Home and Garden Show is happening at DeVos place until March 4.

For a complete schedule of demonstrations, vendors, and more, click here.

