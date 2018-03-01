Changes could be coming to Holland Public Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A lack of funding and less students enrolling could lead to some changes at Holland Public Schools as the board is set to vote on possibly restructuring the district.

Board members are considering switching to an elementary, middle and high school program which means Holland Heights, Holland Language Academy, and West will then be turned into elementary schools.

Programs like head start and special education will be moved from Maplewood to one of the elementary schools.

Holland East will then be the only middle school and Holland High School will remain the same but include its alternative and early college programs.

This all comes as the board says it is seeing 10 percent decline in enrollment, a shortage of affordable housing and lack of funding from the state. The board says it has tried to sell off some of its properties to help balance its budget but the the restructuring is necessary.

There is a series of meeting before the board votes on the changes March 19.