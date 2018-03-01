Enjoy a taste of spring inside the West MI Home & Garden Show

Posted 11:08 AM, March 1, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It may not feel like spring outside, but it certainly looks like it inside DeVos Place.

The 39th annual West Michigan Home and Garden Show is featuring nearly 400 vendors with everything from flooring and kitchen remodeling to lawn care and pools.

You'll have the chance to see 14 different feature gardens showcasing this years theme “great stories”.

Show Dates & Hours:
Thu, Mar 1: 3pm-9pm
Fri, Mar 2: 12pm-9:30pm
Sat, Mar 3: 10am-9pm
Sun, Mar 4: 11am-6pm

Admission:
Adults: $10 | Children 6-14: $4
Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s