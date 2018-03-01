Enjoy a taste of spring inside the West MI Home & Garden Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It may not feel like spring outside, but it certainly looks like it inside DeVos Place.

The 39th annual West Michigan Home and Garden Show is featuring nearly 400 vendors with everything from flooring and kitchen remodeling to lawn care and pools.

You'll have the chance to see 14 different feature gardens showcasing this years theme “great stories”.

Show Dates & Hours:

Thu, Mar 1: 3pm-9pm

Fri, Mar 2: 12pm-9:30pm

Sat, Mar 3: 10am-9pm

Sun, Mar 4: 11am-6pm

Admission:

Adults: $10 | Children 6-14: $4

Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18