Grandville Castle hotel opens for business

GRANDVILLE, Mich. – The hotel portion of the Grandville “Castle” development is now open for business.

The Best Western Plus, Grand Castle Inn & Suites has begun taking reservations. The hotel has 29 deluxe guest rooms and 51 suites.

The hotel amenities include a heated indoor pool, a hot tub, a fitness center and a complimentary hot breakfast. To see the reservation page, click here.

The Grand Castle Apartments are still under construction, but management is offering online views of floor plans of apartments and is taking questions regarding rentals. For more, click here.