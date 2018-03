× John Ball Zoo to host seasonal job fair Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Do you want to work at the zoo? Your chance comes this weekend.

The John Ball Zoo is holding a job fair on Saturday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for summer seasonal help.

The zoo is looking to hire people for admissions, education, food & beverage, retail, maintenance and more.

The job fair is at the Zoo Administration Office Ballroom at 1300 West Fulton Street in Grand Rapids.