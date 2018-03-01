Roads closed due to flooding — Thursday Update
Waters have receded significantly. Many locales report their road closure updates after 9 a.m. Some of these closures may be out of date; lists that have not been updated since Feb. 27 have been deleted.
We will update this list as we get updated information.
The latest list of road closures due to recent flooding (some lists will be updated later in the day):
ALLEGAN COUNTY
139th Ave 36th to 35th St
13th St South of 102nd Ave
22nd St 137th to 138th
68th St 104th to 107th
104th Ave 58th to 56th
15th St at 111th
44th St at 106th
BARRY COUNTY
M-43 at Cloverdale Rd
CALHOUN COUNTY
10 Mile Rd between W Drive S and S County Line Rd
6 Mile Rd between U Drive S and W Drive S
GRANDVILLE
Indian Mounds Drive
White Street west of Franklin Avenue
Division north of the RR tracks
Sanford north of Nardin to Busch Drive
KALAMAZOO CITY
Crosstown Parkway between Pitcher St and Mills St
Pitcher St between 2nd St and Crosstown Parkway
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
10th Street – W. B Avenue to Starr Road
Fort Custer Drive – North of M-96
KENT COUNTY
Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)
Konkle (east of Jupiter)
Indian (off West River)
River Point (off Indian)
Abrigador Trail (off West River)
Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)
Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)
Willow (off Canright)
Willow (off Bailey Park)
Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)
Shady Dr (off Knapp St)
Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Heights Ravenna Road between Ensley Road and Swanson Road in Ravenna Twp. (Culvert replacement will take a while to be done)
OTTAWA COUNTY
Tyler St between 72nd Ave and 80th Ave
Barry St between 144th Ave and 152nd Ave
VAN BUREN COUNTY
70th St between Phoenix Rd and Baseline Rd
67th St between Phoenix Rd and Baseline Rd
62nd St between 20th Ave and 16th Ave
16th Ave between 60th St and CR 681
47th Ave between 41st St and 40th St
50th St between 60th Ave and 64th Ave
CR 352 Territorial Rd between CR 681 and 60th St
34th Ave between 76th St and M-140