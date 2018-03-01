× Roads closed due to flooding — Thursday Update

Waters have receded significantly. Many locales report their road closure updates after 9 a.m. Some of these closures may be out of date; lists that have not been updated since Feb. 27 have been deleted.

We will update this list as we get updated information.

The latest list of road closures due to recent flooding (some lists will be updated later in the day):

ALLEGAN COUNTY

139th Ave 36th to 35th St

13th St South of 102nd Ave

22nd St 137th to 138th

68th St 104th to 107th

104th Ave 58th to 56th

15th St at 111th

44th St at 106th

BARRY COUNTY

M-43 at Cloverdale Rd

CALHOUN COUNTY

10 Mile Rd between W Drive S and S County Line Rd

6 Mile Rd between U Drive S and W Drive S

GRANDVILLE

Indian Mounds Drive

White Street west of Franklin Avenue

Division north of the RR tracks

Sanford north of Nardin to Busch Drive

KALAMAZOO CITY

Crosstown Parkway between Pitcher St and Mills St

Pitcher St between 2nd St and Crosstown Parkway

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

10th Street – W. B Avenue to Starr Road

Fort Custer Drive – North of M-96

KENT COUNTY

Whipple (Shaner to Myers Lake)

Konkle (east of Jupiter)

Indian (off West River)

River Point (off Indian)

Abrigador Trail (off West River)

Abrigador Trail (off West River Center)

Willow (off 4 Mile Rd)

Willow (off Canright)

Willow (off Bailey Park)

Walnut Park (off Northland Dr)

Shady Dr (off Knapp St)

Forest Ridge (off Coit Ave)

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Heights Ravenna Road between Ensley Road and Swanson Road in Ravenna Twp. (Culvert replacement will take a while to be done)

OTTAWA COUNTY

Tyler St between 72nd Ave and 80th Ave

Barry St between 144th Ave and 152nd Ave



VAN BUREN COUNTY

70th St between Phoenix Rd and Baseline Rd

67th St between Phoenix Rd and Baseline Rd

62nd St between 20th Ave and 16th Ave

16th Ave between 60th St and CR 681

47th Ave between 41st St and 40th St

50th St between 60th Ave and 64th Ave

CR 352 Territorial Rd between CR 681 and 60th St

34th Ave between 76th St and M-140