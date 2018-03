× Search continues for missing kayaker

WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are continuing the search Thursday for a kayaker, missing since Tuesday.

Cory Wright, 35, of Niles was last seen on the Paw Paw River about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says that the water level Thursday in the Paw Paw River is higher and the water is moving swiftly.