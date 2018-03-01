“The serious behind the funny,” LaughFest to raise awareness with ‘Yellow Up’ campaign

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To raise awareness about “the serious behind the funny,” Gilda’s LaughFest is asking people to ‘Yellow Up’ on March 8.

The organization is hoping by people wearing yellow awareness will be raised about the free cancer, grief and emotional support programs offered by Gilda’s Club.

Residents and businesses in Grand Rapids will also start displaying yellow LaughFest signs on March 8.

“Gilda’s LaughFest was launched in March 2011 by Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids to honor laughter as an essential part of emotional health and wellbeing. Please join us as we paint West Michigan yellow on March 8 and gather as a community on March 13 for the LAUGHsketball game. Both events offer individuals and businesses an opportunity to not only join in celebration of our eighth annual festival, but to illuminate the emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club,” said Joanne Roehm, director of strategic initiatives and LaughFest.

The LAUGHsketball event is free to the public and will feature activities such as a rubber chicken toss, dance competition, silent auction and some special guests.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game is set to start at 6 p.m.