Threat made against Hesperia Schools, classes still scheduled

HESPERIA, Mich. — Weeks after the deadly Florida shooting, there have been a number of threats made against West Michigan schools.

On Thursday, the superintendent of Hesperia Community Schools, Vaughn White, posted to Facebook saying a high school student had made comments about violence towards the school.

According to officials, the student was detained, interviewed and sent home.

The superintendent went on to say that the safety of the students is not in danger and the student suspected of making threat will not be in class.

Police continue to investigate.