Threat made against Hesperia Schools, classes still scheduled

Posted 9:07 AM, March 1, 2018, by

HESPERIA, Mich. — Weeks after the deadly Florida shooting, there have been a number of threats made against West Michigan schools.

On Thursday, the superintendent of Hesperia Community Schools, Vaughn White, posted to Facebook saying a high school student had made comments about violence towards the school.

According to officials, the student was detained, interviewed and sent home.

The superintendent went on to say that the safety of the students is not in danger and the student suspected of making threat will not be in class.

Police continue to investigate.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s