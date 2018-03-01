Three people arrested in connection with Muskegon homicide

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Three people have been arrested in connection with a homicide last month in Muskegon.

Melvin Totten, 29, was shot and killed on February 12 in the 2200 block of Valley Street.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson tells FOX 17 that Romelo Austin, 20, of Muskegon, was arraigned Monday on charges of lying during a violent crime investigation. He is also charged as being a four-time habitual offender.

Theretius Greenberry, 17, and Antawan Dawan-Meshawn Beasley, 17, both of Muskegon, were charged with receiving and concealing stolen firearms. Greenberry also was charged with possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance and Beasley was charged with possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle.

None of the three have been charged with the death of Totten.