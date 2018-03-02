× Allendale daycare center license suspended

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has suspended the license of an Allendale daycare center.

The state announced the decision just after 5:00 p.m. Friday, effective at 6:30 p.m.

The Rainbow Child Care Center, 11272 Edgewater Dr in Allendale Township, has been under investigation for reports of alleged abuse by a staff member. Four children under the age of one had allegedly been injured since a call to the Ottawa County Sheriff in February about a three-month-old child having difficulty breathing.

The staff member had been put on leave after the allegations were made.

Emily Weitz, corporate communications manager for Rainbow Child Care Center, sent FOX 17 a statement:

“We are continuing to work with the state and appropriate authorities to address identified issues. We take the safety and well-being of the children in our care extremely seriously and will be conducting a full review of our health and safety measures. In the interim, we are offering families placement at our sister locations to help minimize the disruption of continuity to their child care curriculum and routine.”