HOLLAND, Mich -- On senior night for West Ottawa, a pair seniors, Tyler Bosma (19 points) and Xavier Wade (11 points) led the way in a 59-49 win over Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Panthers (18-2) led by 3 at the half and started the 3rd quarter on a 10-2 run.

The Cougars (17-2) were led by Mr. Basketball finalist Marcus Bingham jr. with 14 points.