Help raise money for cancer research at St. Baldrick’s Head-Shaving Event

St. Baldrick's is once again hosting their Head-Shaving event to raise money for childhood cancer research on Sunday.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 84th Street Pub and Grille, people can show up to either donate money, volunteer, or even shave their head for a good cause.

Other than the U.S. Government, the St. Baldrick's Foundation is the leader in funding childhood cancer research grants. Events like this help fund those grants and help children all across the country.

For more information or to make a donation, visit stbaldricks.org.