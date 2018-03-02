Hundreds of dancers to showcase talents at RAD Dance Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival is set to bring hundreds of dancers to West Michigan to showcase their talent March 9-11.

The festival will feature the best in modern, post-modern, and contemporary dance from all over the country. There will be five different live performances, a Screendance film series, seven master classes, a mediated discussion group, and several different networking opportunities for artists and patrons all weekend long.

RAD Fest also offers audience development events such as open rehearsals, Q&A sessions, open lectures and interactive performances.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peak at an exclusive performance from the show.

RAD Fest is happening March 9-11 at the Epic Center in Kalamazoo.

Tickets range from $5 to $15.

For more details on performers and more, visit midwestradfest.org.