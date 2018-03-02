Hundreds of dancers to showcase talents at RAD Dance Fest

Posted 12:41 PM, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:40PM, March 2, 2018

The Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival is set to bring hundreds of dancers to West Michigan to showcase their talent March 9-11.

The festival will feature the best in modern, post-modern, and contemporary dance from all over the country. There will be five different live performances, a Screendance film series, seven master classes, a mediated discussion group, and several different networking opportunities for artists and patrons all weekend long.

RAD Fest also offers audience development events such as open rehearsals, Q&A sessions, open lectures and interactive performances.

Watch the video above to get a sneak peak at an exclusive performance from the show.

RAD Fest is happening March 9-11 at the Epic Center in Kalamazoo.

Tickets range from $5 to $15.

For more details on performers and more, visit midwestradfest.org.

