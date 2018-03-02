Kalamazoo man sentenced to 15 years for child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Dennis Scott Kent, 54, was sentenced Friday in Grand Rapids. He’ll also be on supervised release for ten years after his sentence is served.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Kent pleaded guilty on October 23, 2017 to possessing child pornography. He had been investigated since February when his landlord discovered the child porn while evicting Kent from his apartment. Police then found a “significant collection” on his computer.

Kent had a prior conviction of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd degree, that involved a vulnerable minor. He was released from prison in 2003, but violated parole in 2004 with another “predatory offense.”