Laughfest: LaughteRx series explains how laughter is the best medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The say laughter is the best medicine, so it's only natural that the medical community is active with the annual comedy festival, Laughfest, which starts on March 8.

Laughfest is full of comedy showcases featuring national and local comedy acts, but Laughfest also hosts a series of events that educates people on how important laughter is for our health called LaughteRx.

LaughteRx is a series discussing emotional health and how to achieve it in a variety of ways. This year's series consist of Laughter Yoga drop-in sessions, free presentations, and panel discussions about the health benefits of laughter.

Here's a list of some of the free LaughteRx events that utilize the healing properties of laughter:

Free Laughter Yoga Grand Rapids at 10 a.m. March 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18 Lowell, 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 13

The Real & Funny Sid of Living Life with a Disability March 14 at 7 p.m.

Side Effects May Include Elevated Mood: Comedy as the Best Medicine Saturday, March 17 at 12 p.m. The BOB



There will also be performances held by River City Improv, however people need to buy tickets to attend.

River City Improv March 10 & 17 at 7:33 p.m. Ladies Literary Club



For more information and to register for these events, go to laughfestgr.org.