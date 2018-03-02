Laughfest: LaughteRx series explains how laughter is the best medicine

Posted 12:25 PM, March 2, 2018, by , Updated at 12:24PM, March 2, 2018

The say laughter is the best medicine, so it's only natural that the medical community is active with the annual comedy festival, Laughfest, which starts on March 8.

Laughfest is full of comedy showcases featuring national and local comedy acts, but Laughfest also hosts a series of events that educates people on how important laughter is for our health called LaughteRx.

LaughteRx is a series discussing emotional health and how to achieve it in a variety of ways. This year's series consist of Laughter Yoga drop-in sessions, free presentations, and panel discussions about the health benefits of laughter.

Here's a list of some of the free LaughteRx events that utilize the healing properties of laughter:

  • Free Laughter Yoga
    • Grand Rapids at 10 a.m.
      • March 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, 18
    • Lowell, 4 p.m.
      • Tuesday, March 13
  • The Real & Funny Sid of Living Life with a Disability
    • March 14 at 7 p.m.
  • Side Effects May Include Elevated Mood: Comedy as the Best Medicine
    • Saturday, March 17 at 12 p.m.
    • The BOB

There will also be performances held by River City Improv, however people need to buy tickets to attend.

For more information and to register for these events, go to laughfestgr.org.

