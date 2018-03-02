Man killed in shooting at Van Buren Co. mobile home park

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One person is dead after a shooting in a Van Buren County mobile home park Thursday night.

The Van Buren County Sheriff says that they were called to the park on County Road 380 in Geneva Township at about 9:00 p.m. A woman reported that the owner of the mobile home had just been shot. Deputies found the man dead by the front door with a gunshot wound.

A K9 unit from South Haven tracked suspects to an abandoned mobile home nearby. Investigators say that it appeared a vehicle had recently left the scene.

Investigators say they believe the mobile home was targeted and the shooting was not random.