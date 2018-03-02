Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Leaders with Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital gathered in Grand Haven to celebrate the grand opening of Health Pointe Health Care Center on Thursday.

It'll offer convenient and coordinated care to people who live in Northern Ottawa County and the Lakeshore area. The health center will have primary and urgent care, as well as specialty care and a surgical center.

Health Pointe is on Whittaker Way, and opens to patients on Monday.

2. The annual Women's Expo is back in Kalamazoo this weekend.

It's going on at the Expo Center, where women can get food samples, pamper themselves, and shop. Lots of vendors plan on being there selling clothes, jewelry, make up, and home decor.

Women can also enter to win door prizes that include makeovers and beauty care packages.

Admission is $5 and parking is free. The expo runs from 12-6 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday.

3. Garage Bar and Grill is expanding! They bought Drake's Pub on Division Avenue in Godwin Heights, making it their second location.

Next week, Drake's will close for two weeks for remodeling. When it reopens, it will be styled the same way as Garage's downtown location.

Officials say they'll offer fresh ingredients that are delivered daily from area suppliers. The renovated bar is set to open later this month.

4. After the flooding forced a reschedule, the Winter Beer Fest is set to kick off today.

It was originally scheduled for last weekend at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park. People who had already bought tickets for the previous weekend will have those tickets honored.

There are still tickets available, costing between $5 and $50.

More than 100 breweries are expected to be at the ballpark, as well as local music, ice carving demonstrations, and fire pits.

The fest starts at 5 p.m. today and goes until the end of the day on Saturday.

5. Target is now giving people a chance to dress like the royals.

The superstore is teaming up with Hunter, the British heritage brand behind Queen Elizabeth's and Kate Moss's go-to rain boots, for an upcoming collection.

Hunter is known for its outerwear, bags and accessories, but most of all for its iconic Wellington boots. The brand's 300-piece line for Target will include versions of all of the above for men, women and kids. They'll also have products for the home and backyard like hammocks, sunshades and coolers.

Every item in the collection is less that $80, with the large majority in the $5 to $30 range.

Hunter for Target will be on sale in stores from April 14 to June 14, but if previous Target collaborations are any indication, it's likely to sell out quickly.