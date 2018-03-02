PINTEREST FAIL: Leigh Ann makes Floam

Here on the craft corner, Leigh Ann finds her favorite crafts she finds on Pinterest. Most of the time her crafts are easy and completed without any problems, however this craft didn't go quite like she planned.
Think you're brave enough to give Floam a try? Here are the instructions:
Materials
- 2 teaspoons of Borax
- 1/4c Elmer's glue
- 1/2 cup of very warm water
- 1/4 cup of warm water
- 1 package Styrofoam cups
- Food coloring (gel suggested)
- Measuring cups, bowls, spoons
Directions:
- Break four or five Styrofoam cups into the blender.
- Mix with Tablespoon of water until finely ground into small beads. (Pulse mode works best, about 30 seconds.)
- Mix 2 teaspoons of Borax with 1/2 cup of very warm water. Stir and let it dissolve.
- In a separate bowl, mix 1/4 cup of glue and 1/4 cup of water and add food coloring.
- Pour everything into a zip lock bag, along with roughly two cups of shredded Styrofoam. Mix together until Floam forms.